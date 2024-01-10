19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Blood Pressure
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the correct statement about blood pressure.
I. Baroreceptors that are found in the superior vena cava and jugular vein detect changes in blood pressure.
II. The autonomic response to a sudden decrease in blood pressure is to increase the secretion of nitric oxide.
Choose the correct statement about blood pressure.
I. Baroreceptors that are found in the superior vena cava and jugular vein detect changes in blood pressure.
II. The autonomic response to a sudden decrease in blood pressure is to increase the secretion of nitric oxide.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I only
B
Statement II only
C
Both statements I and II
D
Neither statements I or II