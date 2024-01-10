18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The AV node is located in between the atria and the ventricles of the heart. Which of the following is the correct reason behind AV node delay:
a) It allows the atriums and ventricles to depolarize and contract together.
b) It allows the left and right ventricles to contract separately.
c) It allows the atria to be drained of blood before the ventricle contracts
d) None of the above
The AV node is located in between the atria and the ventricles of the heart. Which of the following is the correct reason behind AV node delay:
a) It allows the atriums and ventricles to depolarize and contract together.
b) It allows the left and right ventricles to contract separately.
c) It allows the atria to be drained of blood before the ventricle contracts
d) None of the above
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It allows the atriums and ventricles to depolarize and contract together
B
It allows the left and right ventricles to contract separately
C
It allows the atria to be drained of blood before the ventricle contracts
D
None of the above