15. Special Senses
Smell
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mr. John ate rice as part of his meal. He performed a blood test after supper to analyze the levels of various hormones in his body. Which hormone is most likely elevated in his blood based on his diet?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gastrin
B
Secretin
C
Insulin
D
Glucagon