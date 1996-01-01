19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Flow
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is not true based on the cardiovascular changes at birth?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The umbilical vessels degenerate and become fibrous cords.
B
Rising O2 levels lead to the constriction of the ductus arteriosus.
C
The expansion of the lungs results in a sudden decline in resistance in the pulmonary circuit.
D
The fossa ovalis marks the site of the ductus arteriosus in adults.