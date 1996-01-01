14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The white and gray rami communicantes are named based on their color, which reflects the myelination status of the nerve fibers they contain. The white rami communicantes appear white because they contain:
A
Non-myelinated nerve fibers
B
Myelinated nerve fibers
C
Sensory nerve fibers
D
Motor nerve fibers