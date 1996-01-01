Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
(0)
Worksheet
What is Anatomy & Physiology?
(0)
Levels of Organization
(0)
Variation in Anatomy & Physiology
(0)
Introduction to Organ Systems
(0)
Homeostasis
(0)
Feedback Loops
(0)
Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback
(0)
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
(0)
Anatomical Position
(0)
Introduction to Directional Terms
(0)
Directional Terms: Up and Down
(0)
Directional Terms: Front and Back
(0)
Directional Terms: Body Sides
(0)
Directional Terms: Limbs
(0)
Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body
(0)
Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions
(0)
Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck
(0)
Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk
(0)
Anatomical Terms for the Back
(0)
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand
(0)
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot
(0)
Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions
(0)
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions
(0)
Anatomical Planes & Sections
(0)
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
(0)
Worksheet
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
(0)
Isotopes
(0)
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
(0)
Covalent Bonds
(0)
Noncovalent Bonds
(0)
Ionic Bonding
(0)
Hydrogen Bonding
(0)
Introduction to Water
(0)
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
(0)
Properties of Water- Density
(0)
Properties of Water- Thermal
(0)
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
(0)
Acids and Bases
(0)
pH Scale
(0)
Carbon
(0)
Functional Groups
(0)
Introduction to Biomolecules
(0)
Monomers & Polymers
(0)
Carbohydrates
(0)
Proteins
(0)
Nucleic Acids
(0)
Lipids
(0)
Microscopes
(0)
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
(0)
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
(0)
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
(0)
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
(0)
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
(0)
Endosymbiotic Theory
(0)
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
(0)
Cell Junctions
(0)
Biological Membranes
(0)
Types of Membrane Proteins
(0)
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
(0)
Introduction to Membrane Transport
(0)
Passive vs. Active Transport
(0)
Osmosis
(0)
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
(0)
Active Transport
(0)
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
(0)
3. Energy & Cell Processes
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Energy
(0)
Laws of Thermodynamics
(0)
Chemical Reactions
(0)
ATP
(0)
Enzymes
(0)
Enzyme Activation Energy
(0)
Enzyme Binding Factors
(0)
Enzyme Inhibition
(0)
Introduction to Metabolism
(0)
Redox Reactions
(0)
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
(0)
Types of Phosphorylation
(0)
Glycolysis
(0)
Pyruvate Oxidation
(0)
Krebs Cycle
(0)
Electron Transport Chain
(0)
Chemiosmosis
(0)
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
(0)
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
(0)
Introduction to Cell Division
(0)
Organization of DNA in the Cell
(0)
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
(0)
Interphase
(0)
Phases of Mitosis
(0)
Cytokinesis
(0)
Cell Cycle Regulation
(0)
Review of the Cell Cycle
(0)
Cancer
(0)
Introduction to DNA Replication
(0)
DNA Repair
(0)
Central Dogma
(0)
Introduction to Transcription
(0)
Steps of Transcription
(0)
Genetic Code
(0)
Introduction to Translation
(0)
Steps of Translation
(0)
Post-Translational Modification
(0)
4. Tissues & Histology
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Tissues & Histology
(0)
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
(0)
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
(0)
Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue
(0)
Simple Epithelial Tissues
(0)
Stratified Epithelial Tissues
(0)
Identifying Types of Epithelial Tissue
(0)
Glandular Epithelial Tissue
(0)
Introduction to Connective Tissue
(0)
Classes of Connective Tissue
(0)
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
(0)
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue
(0)
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue
(0)
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage
(0)
Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone
(0)
Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood
(0)
Introduction to Muscle Tissue
(0)
Types of Muscle Tissue
(0)
Introduction to Nervous Tissue
(0)
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
(0)
5. Integumentary System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Integumentary System.
(0)
Integumentary System: Thermoregulation
(0)
The Epidermis: Cells
(0)
The Epidermis: Layers
(0)
The Dermis
(0)
The Hypodermis
(0)
Glands
(0)
Hair
(0)
Nails
(0)
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
(0)
Worksheet
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
(0)
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone
(0)
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum
(0)
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow
(0)
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones
(0)
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
(0)
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix
(0)
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
(0)
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon
(0)
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae
(0)
7. The Skeletal System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Skeleton
(0)
The Skull
(0)
The Spine
(0)
The Thoracic Cage
(0)
The Pectoral Girdle
(0)
Bones of the Upper Limb
(0)
The Pelvic Girdle
(0)
Bone of the Lower Limb
(0)
8. Joints
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Joints
(0)
Classification of Joints
(0)
Structural Class: Fibrous Joints
(0)
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints
(0)
Joint Movements
(0)
9. Muscle Tissue
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
(0)
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
(0)
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere
(0)
Steps of Muscle Contraction
(0)
10. Muscles
(0)
Worksheet
Origin and Insertion
(0)
Muscle Actions
(0)
Levers
(0)
Fascicle Arrangements
(0)
Muscle Naming
(0)
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
(0)
Worksheet
Ions - Sodium and Potassium
(0)
Resting Membrane Potential
(0)
Change in Membrane Potential
(0)
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials
(0)
Graded Potentials
(0)
Action Potential
(0)
The Refractory Period
(0)
Propagation of Action Potentials
(0)
12. The Central Nervous System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
(0)
The Cerebrum
(0)
13. The Peripheral Nervous System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System
(0)
Organization of Sensory Pathways
(0)
Introduction to Sensory Receptors
(0)
Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality
(0)
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location
(0)
Proprioceptors
(0)
Adaptation of Sensory Receptors
(0)
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
(0)
Reflex Arcs
(0)
14. The Autonomic Nervous System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
(0)
Control of the ANS
(0)
Sympathetic Nervous System
(0)
Parasympathetic Nervous System
(0)
Review of the Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
(0)
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
(0)
Visceral Reflex Arcs
(0)
15. The Special Senses
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Special Senses
(0)
Structure of the Eyeball
(0)
Fibrous Layer of the Eyeball
(0)
Vascular Layer of the Eyeball
(0)
Optic Components of the Eyeball
(0)
Inner Layer of the Eyeball
(0)
The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina
(0)
Rods, Cones, and Light
(0)
16. Endocrine System
(0)
Worksheet
Endocrine System Overview
(0)
Hormones
(0)
Endocrine Organs
(0)
Hormones from Other Organs
(0)
17. Blood
(0)
Worksheet
Functions and Components
(0)
Blood Disorders
(0)
White Blood Cells
(0)
Hemostasis
(0)
Blood Types
(0)
Blood Testing
(0)
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
(0)
Worksheet
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
(0)
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
(0)
Heart Anatomy: Microscopic Anatomy
(0)
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
(0)
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
(0)
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
(0)
Pratice
(0)
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
(0)
Worksheet
Blood Vessel Walls
(0)
Arteries
(0)
Capillaries
(0)
Veins
(0)
Blood Flow
(0)
Blood Pressure
(0)
Vascular Disorders
(0)
Tissue Perfusion
(0)
Capillary Exchange
(0)
Circulatory Pathways
(0)
20. Lymphatic System
(0)
Worksheet
Lymphatic System
(0)
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
(0)
Lymphatic System
(0)
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
(0)
21. Immune System
(0)
Worksheet
Innate Defenses: Surface Barriers
(0)
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
(0)
Adaptive Defenses: Targets
(0)
Adaptive Defenses: Cells
(0)
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
(0)
Adaptive Defenses: Cellular Immunity
(0)
Disorders
(0)
22. Respiratory System
(0)
Worksheet
Upper Respiratory System
(0)
Lower Respiratory System
(0)
Pulmonary Ventilation
(0)
Respiratory Volumes and Capacities
(0)
Gas Exchange
(0)
Gas Transport
(0)
Breathing Rate and Depth
(0)
Disease
(0)
23. Digestive System
(0)
Worksheet
Overview: General Features
(0)
Functional Anatomy: Mouth
(0)
Functional Anatomy: Salivary Glands
(0)
Functional Anatomy: Pharynx and Esophagus
(0)
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
(0)
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
(0)
Functional Anatomy: Gallbladder
(0)
Functional Anatomy: Small Intestine
(0)
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
(0)
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
(0)
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
(0)
Worksheet
Nutrients
(0)
Metabolism
(0)
Energy Balance
(0)
25. Urinary System
(0)
Worksheet
Kidney Anatomy
(0)
Urine Formation
(0)
Urine and Renal Function Tests
(0)
Urine Storage and Elimination
(0)
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
(0)
Worksheet
Fluid Balance
(0)
Electrolyte Balance
(0)
Acid-Base Balance
(0)
27. Reproductive System
(0)
Worksheet
Shared Common Features
(0)
Male Reproductive Anatomy
(0)
Male Reproductive Physiology
(0)
Female Reproductive Anatomy
(0)
Female Reproductive Physiology
(0)
Sexually Transmitted Infections
(0)
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
(0)
Worksheet
Fertilization
(0)
Embryonic Development
(0)
Fetal Development
(0)
Effects of Pregnancy on the Mother
(0)
Labor and Delivery
(0)
Changes in the Mother and Newborn After Delivery
(0)
Assisted Reproductive Technology
(0)
29. Heredity
(0)
Worksheet
Overview of Human Genetics
(0)
Patterns of Inheritance
(0)
Factors Affecting Gene Expression
(0)
Genetic Disorders
(0)
Gene Therapy
(0)