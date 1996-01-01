20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
20. Lymphatic System Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lymph nodes are small, bean-shaped structures that are part of the lymphatic system and play a crucial role in filtering lymph fluid and trapping harmful substances like bacteria or viruses. Swollen lymph nodes are often a response to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dehydration
B
Allergic reactions
C
Broken bones
D
High blood pressure