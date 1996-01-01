25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
If female and male urinary systems perform the same function, why is it that females are more susceptible to UTIs than men?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The men have bigger urinary bladders and can hold more sterile urine
B
The length of the female urethra is shorter
C
The ureter in men is longer
D
None of the above