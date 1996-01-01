19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Flow
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options correctly defines the term "cerebral autoregulation"?
A
The ability of the brain to maintain its electric potential
B
The ability of the brain's blood vessels to maintain a relatively constant cerebral blood flow
C
The ability of the brain to maintain a constant hormonal level in the blood
D
The ability of the brain to regulate its internal environment