7. The Skeletal System
The Pelvic Girdle
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mrs. Johnson, an 80-year-old woman, recently experienced a fall at home and sustained a hip fracture. She is admitted to the hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The orthopedic surgeon determines that she has a displaced intracapsular fracture of the left femoral neck.
Identify the specific type of hip fracture Mrs. Johnson has.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Intertrochanteric fracture
B
Subtrochanteric fracture
C
Transcervical fracture
D
None of the above