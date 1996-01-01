25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about drinking a solution of mannitol is incorrect?
A
Mannitol is freely filtered through the glomerular capillaries.
B
Mannitol decreases the osmolarity of the tubular fluid.
C
Mannitol increases the water flow into the tubules.
D
Mannitol increases the concentration of solute particles of the fluid in the tubules.