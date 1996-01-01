25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
25. Urinary System Urine Formation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mrs. Johnson, a 65-year-old woman with hypertension, has been prescribed diuretic medication by her doctor to help manage her blood pressure. She noticed an increase in her urine output after starting the medication. All of the following are effects of diuretics, except:
Mrs. Johnson, a 65-year-old woman with hypertension, has been prescribed diuretic medication by her doctor to help manage her blood pressure. She noticed an increase in her urine output after starting the medication. All of the following are effects of diuretics, except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A decreased water reabsorption
B
A decreased reabsorption of electrolytes
C
An increased urine output
D
An elevated blood pressure