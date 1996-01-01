15. Special Senses
Ear - Abnormalities
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following cranial nerves carries taste information from the taste buds located on the posterior one-third of the tongue, as well as from the taste buds in the pharynx and the tonsils?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Facial nerve
B
Glossopharyngeal nerve
C
Vagus nerve
D
Accessory nerve