25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
25. Urinary System Urine Formation
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
The transcellular route facilitates the transfer of solutes through a cell. How does the paracellular route move solutes:
A
The particle or solutes moves from higher to lower concentration
B
Directly uses chemical energy to transport solutes across a membrane against their concentration gradient
C
Diffusion in that it moves a substance down its concentration gradient
D
Transports solutes between cells, through the intercellular space