17. Blood
Functions and Components
17. Blood Functions and Components
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 45-year-old woman from Chicago takes a two-month vacation to live with her sister in the town of Zermatt in Switerzland. However, she begins to experience headaches, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Upon returning to Chicago, she was all fine within a month. Identify the condition that she might be having.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Thalassemia
B
Leukemia
C
Polycythemia
D
Thrombocytopenia