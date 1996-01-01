19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Circulatory Pathways
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following vessels pass through the openings in the base of the skull and provide blood supply to the different regions of the brain?
A
Vertebral arteries
B
Cerebral arteries
C
Internal carotid arteries
D
Common carotid arteries