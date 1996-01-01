19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Vessel Walls
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Blood Vessel Walls
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mr. Johnson, a 65-year-old man, presents to the emergency department with symptoms of low blood pressure and dizziness. The medical team suspects inadequate venous return as the cause of his symptoms. Which of the following factors can affect venous return?
Mr. Johnson, a 65-year-old man, presents to the emergency department with symptoms of low blood pressure and dizziness. The medical team suspects inadequate venous return as the cause of his symptoms. Which of the following factors can affect venous return?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Contraction of skeletal muscles
B
Exhalation during breathing
C
Increased sympathetic nervous system activity
D
Increased blood viscosity