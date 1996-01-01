19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Baroreceptors are specialized sensory receptors found in the walls of some blood vessels, notably the carotid sinus. Which of the following is not a function of baroreceptors?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Detection of changes in blood pressure
B
Regulation of blood pressure
C
Detection of partial pressure of carbon dioxide in blood
D
Maintenance of cardiovascular homeostasis