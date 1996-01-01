19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Veins
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram shows the large vein that returns deoxygenated blood from the upper body and upper extremities of the heart. This vein is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cephalic vein
B
Internal jugular vein
C
Superior vena cava
D
Basilic vein