25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrectly matched pair with respect to tubular reabsorption of substances in various parts of a nephron.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PCT – Na+, Virtually all nutrients, H2O, Lipid soluble solutes and urea
B
Descending limb of Loop of Henle – H2O
C
Ascending limb of Loop of Henle – H2O, Na+, Cl–, K+, Ca2+, Mg2+
D
DCT – Na+, Cl– and Ca2+