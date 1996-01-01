19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Juan has been asked to stand at attention with his knees locked and erect posture. After some time, he feels his vision getting blurry and loses consciousness. Upon being kept in a horizontal position for some time, he regains consciousness. What is the possible cause of his unconsciousness?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Decreased cardiac output leading to a decreased venous return to the brain.
B
Decreased cardiac output leading to decreased blood supply to the muscles.
C
Decreased venous return causing decreased blood supply to the brain.
D
Decreased venous return causing decreased supply to the muscles.