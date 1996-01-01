24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following areas of the hypothalamus does not play a significant role in producing peptides that are important for regulating eating behaviors?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Arcuate nucleus
B
Ventromedial nucleus
C
Supraoptic nucleus
D
Lateral hypothalamic area