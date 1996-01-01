28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Changes in the Mother and Newborn After Delivery
28. Pregnancy and Human Development Changes in the Mother and Newborn After Delivery
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A full-term newborn infant is born via cesarean section after an uneventful pregnancy. Shortly after birth, the infant exhibits signs of respiratory distress, including rapid and labored breathing, grunting, and flaring of the nostrils. The infant's skin appears bluish (cyanotic), and oxygen saturation levels measured by pulse oximetry are consistently below normal. Which of the following conditions is most likely experienced by the baby?
A full-term newborn infant is born via cesarean section after an uneventful pregnancy. Shortly after birth, the infant exhibits signs of respiratory distress, including rapid and labored breathing, grunting, and flaring of the nostrils. The infant's skin appears bluish (cyanotic), and oxygen saturation levels measured by pulse oximetry are consistently below normal. Which of the following conditions is most likely experienced by the baby?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
B
Neonatal abstinence syndrome
C
Cerebral palsy
D
Neonatal hypoglycemia