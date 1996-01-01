6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mineral bone disease is a common problem in patients with chronic kidney disease. Why are the bones affected in people with kidney disease:
Mineral bone disease is a common problem in patients with chronic kidney disease. Why are the bones affected in people with kidney disease:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is involved in the regulation of calcium and phosphate homeostasis
B
The kidneys are responsible for the regulation of osteoblast activity
C
The kidneys convert cholecalciferol into calcidiol which is then converted into its active form calcitriol the active form of vit. D
D
A and B only
E
All of the above