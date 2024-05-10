Anatomy & Physiology
Which of the following is the correct sequence of electron carriers in the electron transport chain of mitochondria?
NADH Dehydrogenase → Cytochrome bc1 Complex → Ubiquinone → Cytochrome c → Cytochrome c Oxidase
Ubiquinone → NADH Dehydrogenase → Cytochrome bc1 Complex → Cytochrome c → Cytochrome c Oxidase
NADH Dehydrogenase → Ubiquinone → Cytochrome bc1 Complex → Cytochrome c → Cytochrome c Oxidase
NADH Dehydrogenase → Cytochrome c → Ubiquinone → Cytochrome bc1 Complex → Cytochrome c Oxidase