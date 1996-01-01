17. Blood
Hemostasis
17. Blood Hemostasis
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A substance 'X' is an inactive protein that must be transformed into its active variant, 'Y'. The component 'X' then converts a soluble material 'M' into an insoluble substance 'N', resulting in a mesh-like structure that stabilizes the blood clot and prevents additional bleeding at the site of damage. Which of the following choices best describes materials X, Y, M, and N?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X= Thrombin; Y= Prothrombin; M= Fibrinogen; N= Fibrin
B
X= Prothrombin; Y= Thrombin; M= Fibrinogen; N= Fibrin
C
X= Prothrombin; Y= Thrombin; M= Fibrin; N= Fibrinogen
D
X= Fibrinogen; Y= Fibrin; M= Prothrombin; N= Thrombin