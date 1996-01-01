8. Joints
Joint Movements
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Taylor was playing basketball when suddenly after doing a sudden turn he felt a pop on his right knee accompanied by loss of weight bearing on the said knee.
What knee injury could have caused this?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Patellar fracture
B
Anterior cruciate ligament tear
C
Posterior cruciate ligament strain
D
Colles fracture