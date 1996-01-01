15. Special Senses
Smell
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A doctor advises an asthmatic patient who is experiencing severe exacerbations of asthma symptoms to take prednisone to minimize lung inflammation. In such a patient, an overdose of prednisone may result in which of the following conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Addison's disease
B
Cushing syndrome
C
Graves' Disease
D
Acromegaly