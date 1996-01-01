17. Blood
Blood Disorders
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mr. Diaz has been dealing with persistent bleeding for several months. Upon examination, he was diagnosed with hemophilia. Following his doctor's advice, he is presently undergoing prophylactic therapy. What is the typical treatment focus for this type of condition?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Replacing the bone marrow
B
Eliminating pathogens from the blood
C
Replacing the missing protein
D
Transfusing healthy blood cells regularly