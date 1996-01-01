8. Joints
Joint Movements
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
John a 46 yr. old hiking guide consulted with his primary care physician for shoulder pain after slipping on a rock while on a hiking trip. He told the doctor that he fell with his arms stretched out as he wanted to grip something for balance. What could be the best diagnosis for John's shoulder pain:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Radial fracture
B
Ulnar fracture
C
Rotator cuff tear
D
Glenohumeral osteoarthritis