16. Endocrine System
Endocrine System Overview
16. Endocrine System Endocrine System Overview
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly describes paracrine signaling?
a) It is cell-to-cell communication through chemicals within a tissue
b) It is communication between body parts involving hormones
c) It is communication between body parts involving nerve impulses
d) It is communication between plant cells through plasmodesmata
Which of the following statements correctly describes paracrine signaling?
a) It is cell-to-cell communication through chemicals within a tissue
b) It is communication between body parts involving hormones
c) It is communication between body parts involving nerve impulses
d) It is communication between plant cells through plasmodesmata
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is cell-to-cell communication through chemicals within a tissue
B
It is communication between body parts involving hormones
C
It is communication between body parts involving nerve impulses
D
It is communication between plant cells through plasmodesmata