27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Capacitation involves a series of biochemical and physiological changes that enable sperm to become fully competent to fertilize an egg. When does this process happen?
A
During the preparation for ejaculation
B
During the ejaculation period
C
After ejaculation, within the female reproductive tract
D
During the fertilization phase