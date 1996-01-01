16. Endocrine System
Endocrine System Overview
Endocrine System Overview
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements describes hormones?
A
A type of chemical substance that affects the functioning of specific organs and tissues in the body by binding to the specific receptors.
B
A molecule that acts as a messenger between nerve cells.
C
A compound secreted by the body's exocrine glands.
D
A substance that facilitates enzyme activity in the body.