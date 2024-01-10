14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Junior was working at a construction site when he accidentally stepped on a protruding nail on the floor. What kind of reflex would act to protect the foot that has stepped on the nail by shifting his body weight on his other foot:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Crossed extensor reflex
B
Simple stretch reflex
C
Withdrawal reflex
D
A and C
E
B and C