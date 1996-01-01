14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
As the enteric nervous system (ENS) comprises a complex network of neurons and neurotransmitters that may operate independently from the central nervous system (CNS), it is commonly referred to as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Little brain
B
Second brain
C
Simple brain
D
Largest brain