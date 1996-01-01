22. Respiratory System
Disease
22. Respiratory System Disease
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For some individuals with COPD, their respiratory control system may undergo adaptive changes due to long-term exposure to high CO2 levels. In this case, what is the stimulus that sends a signal to the brain to initiate breathing?
For some individuals with COPD, their respiratory control system may undergo adaptive changes due to long-term exposure to high CO2 levels. In this case, what is the stimulus that sends a signal to the brain to initiate breathing?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
High CO2 level
B
Low CO2 level
C
Low oxygen level
D
All options are correct