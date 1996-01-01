14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
14. Autonomic Nervous System ANS Divisions
What effect does damage to the anterior roots of the cervical spinal nerves have on sympathetic function in the cervical region?
Sympathetic function is completely lost in the cervical region.
Sympathetic function is partially impaired in the cervical region.
Sympathetic function remains intact in the cervical region.
None of these.