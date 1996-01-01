19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Flow
Which immediate response helps maintain adequate blood pressure and peripheral blood flow when hemostasis fails and significant blood loss occurs?
A
Vasoconstriction of arterioles.
B
Decrease in heart rate.
C
Activation of the parasympathetic nervous system.
D
All of these.