22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about pleural fluid is incorrect?
A
It is a serous fluid that is present in the pleural cavity.
B
It acts as a lubricant, letting the lungs slide smoothly across the ribcage.
C
It reduces the surface tension, keeping the lung away from the thoracic wall.
D
None of the above.