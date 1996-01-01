16. Endocrine System
Hormones
16. Endocrine System Hormones
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
John had undergone chemotherapy which suppressed the activity of his bone marrow. He was diagnosed with reticulocytosis as his bone marrow resumes its normal production of red blood cells. Which of the following results can be expected from his blood test?
John had undergone chemotherapy which suppressed the activity of his bone marrow. He was diagnosed with reticulocytosis as his bone marrow resumes its normal production of red blood cells. Which of the following results can be expected from his blood test?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Normal reticulocyte count
B
Decreased reticulocyte count
C
Increased reticulocyte count
D
Decreased white blood count