24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which physiological mechanism contributes to feeling cold during restricted caloric intake?
A
Activation of brown adipose tissue leading to heat generation.
B
Suppression of thermoregulatory mechanisms by the central nervous system.
C
Decreased metabolic rate resulting in reduced heat production.
D
Increased blood flow to peripheral tissues for heat dissipation.