17. Blood
Blood Testing
Which of the following is true regarding the pathway of blood through the pulmonary veins?
Pulmonary veins carry blood from the left atrium to the right atrium.
Pulmonary veins transport oxygenated blood from the right ventricle to the lungs.
Pulmonary veins carry deoxygenated blood from the lungs to the heart.
Pulmonary veins deliver freshly oxygenated blood from the lungs to the left atrium.