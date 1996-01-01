Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum
Which type of bone tissue contains osteons or Haversian systems?
A
Compact bone
B
Spongy bone
C
Both compact and spongy bones
D
Neither compact nor spongy bone
