8. Joints
Joint Movements
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Injuries to this ligament of the knee are notorious among athletes and when damaged can result in the tibia moving forward displacing the femur, and excessive range of motion of the knee:
A
Posterior cruciate ligament
B
Anterior cruciate ligament
C
Lateral collateral ligament
D
Medial collateral ligament