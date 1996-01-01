24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the thermic effect of food?
A
The thermic effect of food refers to the energy required to digest, absorb, and process nutrients from the food we consume.
B
The thermic effect of food is influenced by body surface area.
C
The thermic effect of food is primarily determined by emotional stress levels.
D
The thermic effect of food remains constant regardless of the macronutrient composition of the meal.