Anatomy & Physiology
How does the Michaelis-Menten constant (Km) relate to enzyme-substrate affinity and reaction velocity?
A high Km indicates a high affinity of the enzyme for the substrate and results in a higher reaction velocity.
A low Km indicates a low affinity of the enzyme for the substrate and results in a higher reaction velocity.
A high Km indicates a low affinity of the enzyme for the substrate and requires a higher substrate concentration to reach half of the maximum reaction velocity (Vmax).
Km has no relationship with enzyme-substrate affinity or reaction velocity.