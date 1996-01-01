21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the correct sequence of the given events during the clonal selection process?
I. Recognition and activation
II. Differentiation
III. Clonal expansion
IV. Antigen encounter
V. Immune response
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IV-I-III-II-V
B
I-II-III-IV-V
C
III-IV-I-II-V
D
V-III-II-I-IV