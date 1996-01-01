19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Pressure
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Blood Pressure
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
During physical activity, the body's demand for oxygen and nutrients increases. To meet this demand, the heart pumps more blood, causing an increase in cardiac output. Which of the following can possibly happen if the blood vessels in the body fail to dilate adequately in response to increased demand?
During physical activity, the body's demand for oxygen and nutrients increases. To meet this demand, the heart pumps more blood, causing an increase in cardiac output. Which of the following can possibly happen if the blood vessels in the body fail to dilate adequately in response to increased demand?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Severe blood loss
B
Rapid clotting of blood
C
Fainting
D
Low blood pressure