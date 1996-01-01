14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Characteristics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The autonomic nervous system controls the functions of the body's internal organs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, and body temperature. Which of the following is not a disorder of the autonomic nervous system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Orthostatic hypotension
B
Familial dysautonomia
C
Amnesia
D
Multiple System Atrophy