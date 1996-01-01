25. Urinary System
Urine Storage and Elimination
25. Urinary System Urine Storage and Elimination
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The external urinary sphincter is a ring of muscles that surrounds the urethra. Which of the following is its function?
The external urinary sphincter is a ring of muscles that surrounds the urethra. Which of the following is its function?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sends a signal to the spinal cord
B
Stores the urine temporarily
C
Filters the nutrients absorbed
D
Temporarily holds or releases urine